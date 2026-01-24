Ferrari's strict security measures for 2026 F1 car launch revealed

Ferrari's strict security measures have been revealed following the launch of their 2026 F1 car.

On Friday, the Scuderia unveiled the SF-26 at their private test track Fiorano, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc greeting the tifosi and, of course, completing their first laps in 2026 machinery.

Alongside a public shakedown, Ferrari also fired up their new engine in the Maranello factory, where security was on high alert.

According to The Times, it was required on entry that their phone had to be covered with four stickers to cover their front and back cameras, precautions also taken by those who work on the car every day.

Furthermore, those who went to see the SF-26 were also 'escorted by security through several locked doors', all very cloak and dagger.

Hamilton and Leclerc on 2026 season

The 2026 season will prove to be a pivotal year for both Hamilton and Leclerc, with their respective futures in F1 determined by the success of the SF-26.

Following the launch, Hamilton reflected on the new regulations and said: "It will be an extremely important year from a technical perspective, with the driver playing a central role in energy management, understanding the new systems and contributing to the car's development."

"The 2026 season represents a huge challenge for everyone, probably the biggest regulation change I have experienced in my career.

"When a new era begins everything revolves around development, growth as a team, and moving forward in the same direction."

Hamilton's team-mate Leclerc, also added: "The 2026 regulations demand an even higher level of preparation, particularly for us drivers. There are many new systems to understand and optimise, which is why we have been heavily involved from the early stages of the project's development.

"Energy management and the power unit will be among the most significant aspects - a fascinating challenge which will require us drivers to adapt quickly, relying more on instinct to begin with, and then increasingly on precise data."

