Could Red Bull go retro? F1 fans go wild over team change
Could Red Bull go retro? F1 fans go wild over team change
F1 fans went wild over a recent change shared by Red Bull on social media.
As the 2026 season approaches, teams up and down the grid have teased their new looks for the rest of the year, with Mercedes altering their logo and Haas going in for a name change.
Next year will see Red Bull debut a homegrown power unit at the back of the car. The team is set to introduce its first Red Bull Ford engine, and while Max Verstappen will continue to lead, rookie Isack Hadjar steps into the second seat.
The Red Bull team have also recently unveiled an updated logo. While most of the familiar elements remain intact, a subtle tweak set for 2026 has sparked rumours of a refreshed livery.
New Logo, New Livery?
The fresh logo stays true to its predecessor, with the only noticeable change being a thin white outline around the “Red Bull” text and its emblem - a style not seen on their cars since 2015. This minor adjustment has led some fans to wonder if a new livery might soon join the mix.
READ MORE: Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton ignored Ferrari advice from Sebastian Vettel
- 9 minutes ago
Could Red Bull go retro? F1 fans go wild over team change
- 1 hour ago
F1 is in danger of forgetting Michael Schumacher
- 2 hours ago
The FIA mistake that means F1 engines could be like 'camels'
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen team-mate plans unveiled as F1 star’s secret pact emerges
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen role in McLaren signing discussions unveiled
- Today 10:53
Most read
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- 30 december
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle
- 21 december
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- Yesterday 10:46
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
- 21 december
The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
- 30 december
Oscar Piastri booed over McLaren disqualification comments
- 15 december