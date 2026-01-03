Could Red Bull go retro? F1 fans go wild over team change

F1 fans went wild over a recent change shared by Red Bull on social media.

As the 2026 season approaches, teams up and down the grid have teased their new looks for the rest of the year, with Mercedes altering their logo and Haas going in for a name change.

Next year will see Red Bull debut a homegrown power unit at the back of the car. The team is set to introduce its first Red Bull Ford engine, and while Max Verstappen will continue to lead, rookie Isack Hadjar steps into the second seat.

The Red Bull team have also recently unveiled an updated logo. While most of the familiar elements remain intact, a subtle tweak set for 2026 has sparked rumours of a refreshed livery.

New Logo, New Livery?

The fresh logo stays true to its predecessor, with the only noticeable change being a thin white outline around the “Red Bull” text and its emblem - a style not seen on their cars since 2015. This minor adjustment has led some fans to wonder if a new livery might soon join the mix.

We bringing back an old livery 🥺🥺 — natalie (@natlouu) January 1, 2026

new livery coming soon?👀 — nat (@616VERSTAPPEN) January 1, 2026

White outlines! — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) January 1, 2026

REDBULLL DROP ANOTHER GOATED LIVERY AND MY LIFE IS YOURS pic.twitter.com/wSkk9BqUph — M.D. 🕸️ (@dalibey_maher) January 1, 2026

