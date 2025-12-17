close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
George Russell, Singapore GP, 2025, generic

George Russell left 'ashamed' after Red Bull prediction

George Russell left 'ashamed' after Red Bull prediction

Sheona Mountford
George Russell, Singapore GP, 2025, generic

George Russell's Red Bull prediction came back to haunt him at the end of the F1 season and he admitted to feeling 'ashamed'.

As the F1 grid gathered for the final time in Abu Dhabi, the drivers unearthed their predictions from the beginning of the season before any racing got underway.

Each driver taking part received an envelope with their early season predictions written down, with most having forgotten what they had guessed.

Russell was especially taken aback by his prediction, which incidentally did come true, that Red Bull would not win the title in 2025.

"Red Bull do not win the championship," Russell said.

"I don't know why I said that? That was a bit harsh on them. I was probably so ashamed I didn’t even write my name on it."

Russell then showed the card to the camera, where his name was missing and jokingly questioned whether it was his prediction.

Mystic George strikes

While the prediction seems rather obvious now, at the beginning of 2025 Max Verstappen and Red Bull had won four consecutive drivers' title and enjoyed a dominant start to the ground effect era.

Yet McLaren emerged as the imperious force for 2025, with Red Bull's poor performance at the start of the season costing Verstappen a fifth drivers' title.

Alongside their 2025 predictions, the F1 grid also unveiled their goal for the year with Russell opening the envelope and reading the words 'to win the championship.'

The Brit delivered a deflated look to the camera, and said: "Failed at that one."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen in Mercedes test drive during F1 off-season

Related

Red Bull F1 Mercedes George Russell

Latest News

George Russell left 'ashamed' after Red Bull prediction
F1 Social

George Russell left 'ashamed' after Red Bull prediction

  • 1 hour ago
Hilarious video emerges of Daniel Ricciardo insulting F1 rivals in Italian
Daniel Ricciardo

Hilarious video emerges of Daniel Ricciardo insulting F1 rivals in Italian

  • 2 hours ago
Kimi Antonelli unsettled at Mercedes by Max Verstappen
Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli unsettled at Mercedes by Max Verstappen

  • 3 hours ago
'Secret' Max Verstappen plans hindered by F1
Max Verstappen

'Secret' Max Verstappen plans hindered by F1

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner 'in talks' with F1 team over return
Christian Horner

Christian Horner 'in talks' with F1 team over return

  • Yesterday 19:43
F1 champion makes Abu Dhabi 2021 penalty claim AGAINST Lewis Hamilton
Abu Dhabi 2021

F1 champion makes Abu Dhabi 2021 penalty claim AGAINST Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 18:58
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
50.000+ views

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams

  • 7 december
 Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
30.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision

  • 13 december
 F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
30.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 6 december
 Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
30.000+ views

Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions

  • 7 december
 Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
30.000+ views

Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

  • 12 december
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
30.000+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP

  • 4 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x