Max Verstappen missed huge Red Bull news after cancelling dinner

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has shared the emotional way four-time champion Max Verstappen found out about his exit from the F1 team...and it did not go as planned.

After a tumultuous year of leadership changes and controversy away from the track at Red Bull, another shock announcement came following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix confirming that Marko would leave his role at the end of the year.

The Austrian has been with Red Bull since the start of their F1 journey and is credited with spotting Verstappen's enormous potential at a young age.

After the Dutchman just missed out on a fifth consecutive championship victory in F1 earlier this month, Marko was quoted as citing Verstappen's title loss as a reason for his exit.

However, the motorsport advisor has now denied ever reading the team's press release in an explosive interview.

Marko told Verstappen about Red Bull exit over the phone

Speaking to De Telegraaf following the news of his looming departure from the sport, Marko lifted the lid on how his decision to leave the team really unfolded, sharing how he eventually got to break the news to Verstappen.

"Did you know that I also had to inform Max of my decision over the phone?" he asked the Dutch media outlet, before sharing his annoyance at how he was robbed of the chance to inform his star driver that he would be leaving face to face.

"Because we were still fully fighting for the championship, I decided to wait. I didn't want to bother Max with it," Marko shared.

"We were all supposed to have a dinner together in Dubai on Monday, which Max would also be attending. I wanted to tell him myself, but logistical circumstances forced Verstappen to cancel. So I called him as soon as I got home."

"It was melancholic," the 82-year-old continued. "We told each other that we'd never dared to dream of our achievements. Max said we'd see each other soon. Of all the drivers, I've built the closest bond with him over the years. We don't need to say much. A few words are enough to understand each other's feelings. I can say it was an emotional phone call, yes."

