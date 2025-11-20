Sky Sports F1 star lands historic new role for 2026

Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick has landed a new role away from our television screens in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Chadwick has this year been racing in the 2025 European Le Mans Series, where she finished third in the standings, and previously raced in the W Series, where she won all three titles available in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Earlier this year, Chadwick also became just the second female racer to drive a Hypercar class vehicle, when she completed her first test in the GMR-001 Hypercar for the Genesis team.

Lilou Wadoux was the first woman to drive a Hypercar in a WEC rookie test - in the Toyota GR010 in 2022 - but Chadwick has now gone one better by officially landing a role within the series for the 2026 WEC.

The British racing star will become Genesis' reserve driver for next season, meaning there will be plenty more testing sessions for Chadwick, and she will be on call for if one of the team's full-time racers is not able to compete.

The news was announced in a post on the team's Instagram page. It is understood that she will combine the role with a yet-to-be-announced racing programme, as well as punditry duties for Sky Sports F1.

Chadwick joins WEC as reserve driver

Chadwick said in an official statement confirming the news: "It's hugely special to be involved in the development of the GMR-001 Hypercar. It's another progression in my career and one I'm really proud of.

"Becoming a reserve driver in Hypercar is one step closer to my ultimate goal. The opportunity to test and drive more is something that I'm really looking forward to and a role that I'm going to try to relish and make the most of.

"The development role can also be a huge help to my racing. Obviously, Hypercar is a step up in terms of everything that you're learning, but you can still take that back to other categories and series just from the constant testing and working with the engineers."

Meanwhile, Genesis sporting director Gabriel Tarquini said: " It's always very good to have feedback from a new driver who doesn’t know the car at all. Jamie has had a fantastic season with our trajectory programme in the European Le Mans Series.

"As a development driver for the GMR-001 Hypercar, she will be a vital part of our team for the future in helping us prepare for events and make the progression we will need during our first season."

ANALYSIS: How Max Verstappen can lose his championship crown in Las Vegas

Related