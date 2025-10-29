How Lando Norris' McLaren talks transformed F1 title battle

Lando Norris has revealed the behind-the-scenes talks with McLaren that changed the complexion of the F1 title battle.

For the first time since Saudi Arabia, Norris sits atop the drivers’ standings with a single point separating him from team-mate Oscar Piastri, bolstered by his win in Mexico.

The narrative surrounding Norris is a far cry from that of the Dutch GP, where the Brit suffered an engine oil lane failure and left Zandvoort with zero points, with Piastri 34 points ahead in the standings at that point.

Fast forward two months, and how abruptly the championship battle has changed, with Norris the in-form driver heading into the remaining four rounds.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Mexican GP, Norris explained where this turnaround in performance has emerged from.

"I feel better with the car today, everything's about how I feel with the car," he explained.

"Last year, I felt very good with the car, I could perform better. This year I've struggled to get to grips with it.

"It's been incredibly quick, but it's clearly still difficult to drive. But when you get in that sweet spot, you can make it work, and it's still something that over the last few weekends I've struggled with, even in Singapore."

Norris celebrates McLaren improvement at Mexican GP

Norris also revealed that, after Singapore, he held talks with the team to orientate them towards a car that would win McLaren more races in the future.

"We had our debrief and we sat down for half an hour, and like: 'Guys, this is exactly the car I don't want. This is the reason why we can't win more races, why we're not gonna win in the future, is if we keep having a car that doesn't give me what I need'," Norris continued.

"This weekend [in Mexico], I just had a little bit more what I need, and I can perform how I did this weekend. It's as simple as that."

During the first half of the season, it was Piastri who emerged as McLaren's more consistent driver, enjoying a purple patch that saw him win four out of the first six races.

Reflecting on that period of time, Norris admitted to doubting himself and how the pace from the MCL39 eluded him.

"At times at the beginning of the year, I certainly did," he added. "Because I never want to blame my car, and certainly when the car was winning and Oscar was winning, the last thing I ever could do is use the excuse that my car is not good enough.

"But I wasn't getting up to grips and wasn't finding a way to make it work, and I'm finding a better way to make it work now. It's as simple as that."

The 2025 title race is far from decided, with Max Verstappen ever present behind McLaren and 36 points behind Norris in the standings. If this season has proven anything, it is that the in-form driver one race can be usurped very easily in the next.

