F1 'delighted' to confirm Azerbaijan contract extension

Sam Hall

Saturday 29 April 2023 13:13 - Updated: 13:13

F1 will continue to race in Azerbaijan until at least 2026 after a new deal was agreed with race promoters.

The Baku City Circuit has featured on the F1 calendar since 2016 when it was originally titled the European Grand Prix.

With increased interest from new countries and cities to land a position on the calendar, existing venues have been battling to maintain a continued presence on the schedule.

Recently, the Australian Grand Prix to host the sport until at least 2037.

Although more modest in length, the new three-year deal for the Azerbaijan race reflects the popularity of a venue F1 believes 'has always delivered memorable racing'.

“The Baku City Circuit has become a hugely popular venue for Formula 1," said F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

"It is an incredible circuit which always delivers huge drama, and has played host to some of the most exciting races in recent memory.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with the country of Azerbaijan and look forward to continuing our growth together.”

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, added: “We are thrilled to confirm our continued partnership with Formula 1.

"Ever since we first hosted this event in 2016, the economic, social, and cultural impact of the sport on our city and country has been remarkable.

"The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a source of great pride for the whole country and will now continue to inspire and excite our fans for a further three years.

"The past six races have been some of the best and most dramatic in the sport’s long history and we look forward to creating more magical moments for F1 fans at home and abroad over the next three years – starting with this weekend.

"Moreover, today’s agreement has come during a weekend that sees us hosting a record number of fans from over 100 countries, which only serves to make this moment even more special.”