Alpine face 'tight' battle to repair Gasly fire damage

Sam Hall

Friday 28 April 2023 14:43

Alpine has conceded it faces a 'tight' battle to complete repairs on Pierre Gasly's A523.

The Frenchman's Alpine caught fire following a loss of hydraulic pressure 15 minutes into the sole practice session of the Baku weekend.

With the Sprint format in effect for the first time this season, this problem carries the added penalty that there is no further action prior to qualifying.

As a precaution, Alpine held Esteban Ocon in the garage as well, meaning both drivers lost 45 minutes of practice.

Providing an update on progress ahead of qualifying, Alpine said: "Pierre’s car was returned to the garage at approximately 15:00 local time.

"We can confirm that the chassis is intact and the team are working exceptionally hard to replace the gearbox and power unit.

"It will be tight, but we are aiming to be ready for Qualifying."

With qualifying taking place on Friday, Saturday becomes its own standalone Sprint event. Unlike last year, this will have no bearing on Sunday's grid.