Hamilton 'a spoiled little boy' says ex-F1 boss as controversial changes voted in - GPFans F1 Recap

Graham Shaw

Tuesday 25 April 2023 23:27

F1 legend Joan Villadelprat has described Lewis Hamilton as a 'spoiled little boy', and claimed the seven-time world champion has lost a bit of motivation.

F1 unanimously votes in favour of Sprint changes

The F1 Commission has agreed to change the Sprint format ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

FIA chief hit with fresh 'sexism and bullying' allegations

Fresh sexism and bullying allegations have been levelled against the FIA's president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Miami GP hype steps up with HUGE concert announcement

ESPN have announced a huge pre-race event for the Miami Grand Prix next month, the American home of Formula 1 taking over the Racing Fan Fest Live stage.

Starstruck Russell reveals AWKWARD first Brad Pitt encounter

George Russell has revealed the hilarious story behind his first-ever meeting with Brad Pitt in Formula 1's recent 'Never Have I Ever' YouTube challenge.

Former team-mate makes BIG Verstappen claim after fast start

Max Verstappen remains 'beatable' in Formula 1 despite being on course to win a third successive Formula 1 championship, according to former Red Bull team-mate Daniil Kvyat.

Alonso fires WARNING to Aston Martin team after fast start

Aston Martin must stay 'humble' despite making a strong start to the 2023 season, according to Fernando Alonso.

