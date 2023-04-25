Hamilton 'a spoiled little boy' says ex-F1 boss as controversial changes voted in - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 legend Joan Villadelprat has described Lewis Hamilton as a 'spoiled little boy', and claimed the seven-time world champion has lost a bit of motivation.
F1 unanimously votes in favour of Sprint changes
The F1 Commission has agreed to change the Sprint format ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
FIA chief hit with fresh 'sexism and bullying' allegations
Fresh sexism and bullying allegations have been levelled against the FIA's president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Miami GP hype steps up with HUGE concert announcement
ESPN have announced a huge pre-race event for the Miami Grand Prix next month, the American home of Formula 1 taking over the Racing Fan Fest Live stage.
Starstruck Russell reveals AWKWARD first Brad Pitt encounter
George Russell has revealed the hilarious story behind his first-ever meeting with Brad Pitt in Formula 1's recent 'Never Have I Ever' YouTube challenge.
Former team-mate makes BIG Verstappen claim after fast start
Max Verstappen remains 'beatable' in Formula 1 despite being on course to win a third successive Formula 1 championship, according to former Red Bull team-mate Daniil Kvyat.
Alonso fires WARNING to Aston Martin team after fast start
Aston Martin must stay 'humble' despite making a strong start to the 2023 season, according to Fernando Alonso.
