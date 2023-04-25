Starstruck Russell reveals AWKWARD first Brad Pitt encounter

Harry Smith

Tuesday 25 April 2023 11:27

George Russell has revealed the hilarious story behind his first-ever meeting with Brad Pitt in Formula 1's recent 'Never Have I Ever' YouTube challenge.

The Hollywood star has been spotted in the paddock on more than one occasion thanks to his friendship with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Pitt even was even present in the Mercedes garage at the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

George Russell's first encounter with the movie star was far from normal though, as he explained in F1's most recent challenge video.

Star power

When asked about a time he was starstruck, Russell replied: "Starstruck maybe is pushing it a little bit. But the first time I ever saw Brad Pitt I wanted to act quite cool so I didn't want to take a photo with him as everyone else was."

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton converse in the Mercedes garage

Russell then explained his curious solution to the issue.

"So I pretended to be on the phone and sort of took the photo on the side of my phone.

"I've still got it on my phone now and I wanted to show him Austin because we had a chat but it slipped my mind so next time."

READ MORE: Russell explains HILARIOUS story behind his INFAMOUS F1 title sequence pose