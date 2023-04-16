Button F1 world title 'awarded to NASCAR driver' as Horner responds to claims of Red Bull Verstappen bias - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Jenson Button's 2009 Formula 1 World Championship title has been stripped and awarded to J.J. Yeley - at least if the broadcast imagery for the NASCAR Cup Series is to be believed.
Horner shuts down Perez claim of Red Bull Verstappen bias
Christian Horner has defended Red Bull against claims from Sergio Perez that the team has shown historical bias towards Max Verstappen.
Hamilton commitment to Mercedes means nothing - Berger
Lewis Hamilton's commitment to staying at Mercedes until he retires means nothing in the eyes of ex-Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger.
Ferrari told to WAKE UP by key figure in ASTONISHING outburst
A further sign of the turmoil at Ferrari came this weekend from a notable figure - none other than Lapo Elkann, brother of Ferrari president John Elkann.
Aston Martin issue verdict on Vettel 'early retirement'
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has responded to questions as to whether Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 too early.
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Major track work under way
Major work is under way in Las Vegas as the city prepares for the much-hyped F1 Grand Prix later this year.
