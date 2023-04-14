F1 team boss opens door for Ricciardo return as Hamilton to Ferrari prediction made - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Guenther Steiner addressed the possibility of Daniel Ricciardo joining Haas for the 2024 season as speculation surrounding the Aussie ramps up ahead of 'silly season'.
Hamilton to Ferrari analysed as former F1 star predicts next move
Lewis Hamilton will not move to Ferrari because despite good starts, they “just evaporate and disappear”, according to former F1 star Johnny Herbert.
Jordan claims Wolff should 'stand up and be a MAN'
Eddie Jordan has said Toto Wolff should 'stand up and take' criticism of the team's machinery as he discussed the Mercedes team principal's 'weakness'.
F1 Miami Grand Prix circuit UNDER WATER after major floods hit Florida
The Miami F1 Grand Prix circuit was under water this week as heavy flooding hit the area less than a month before the 2023 race hits town.
Horner hits back in F1 cost cap row as Red Bull 'take it on the chin'
Christian Horner has hit back at Fred Vasseur’s complaint that Red Bull’s cost-cap penalty was “very light”, saying the Ferrari boss’s claim is “hugely premature”.
Lewis Hamilton to open New York burger joint as business empire grows
Lewis Hamilton may not be winning very often on the track these days, but he continues to build a successful business empire off it with the latest addition being a New York burger joint.
