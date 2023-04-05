Massa wants Hamilton title back as Todt gives Schumacher update - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Wednesday 5 April 2023 00:10

Felipe Massa is seeking legal advice for a possible challenge over the 2008 Formula 1 drivers' title he lost to Lewis Hamilton.

Jean Todt gives rare Michael Schumacher update

Former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt has discussed his ongoing relationship with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher and provided an update of sorts on the German's health.

Mercedes improved pace raises QUESTIONS for Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is adamant Mercedes will not be getting carried away after their strong showing at the Australian Grand Prix – and admits he'll need to look into why his team were so much quicker.

Hamilton: I DIDN'T run Verstappen off the road

Lewis Hamilton has disagreed with Max Verstappen’s claim that he had not followed the rules during the Australian Grand Prix.

ROKiT sues Williams for 'damage to reputation'

ROKit has launched legal action against Williams in an attempt to win compensation for damage to its reputation.

Wolff brands Russell's PU eruption 'a proper failure'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described George Russell's fiery exit from the Australian Grand Prix as a 'proper failure'.

