Oli Lawrie

Tuesday 21 March 2023 21:57

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas is set to participate in the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

The Finn will drive the 2016 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden VF Commodore Australian Supercar at the AMF.

After finishing 18th in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the ten-time race winner will now head to the festival which starts in late March.

He is set to complete a number of on-track demonstrations.

In a video for the Adelaide Motorsport Festival, Bottas said he’s “got all [his] gear packed and looks forward to seeing [fans] there" and will "get behind the wheel of some kind of Alfa Romeo."

Most notably, he will drive the Bathurst-winning V8 Supercar, which won at the hands of Will Davison and Jonathon Webb, and will be guided by seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and triple Supercars champion Craig Lowndes.

Australia's Goodwood Festival of Speed

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the AMF is Australia's answer to Britain's Goodwood Festival of Speed; displaying historic, rare and significant racing vehicles in a celebration of motorsport.

There are a number of iconic F1 cars confirmed for the event, including two 1985 Scuderia Ferrari 156/85s, two 1989 Brabham BT58 Judds and a 1992 Brabham BT60B Judd.

Pierluigi Martini and Minardi M189 at the 2016 Adelaide Motorsport Festival Credit: Creative Commons

Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson is also set to attend the event and will demonstrate a 1985 Ferrari 156/85.

Festival-goers can also expect to see the 1989 Leyton House CG891 as designed by Adrien Newey, the 1971 McLaren M8E CanAm car in celebration of the 60th anniversary of McLaren and the 1988 Arrows A10B as designed by Ross Brawn.

This is nothing new for the Finn who has a rich history of appearing away from the F1 paddock.

The former Williams and Mercedes driver participated in the 2023 Race of Champions in January alongside compatriot and two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen, and joined two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne for an Extreme E test in October 2020.

