FIA CONFIRM latest exit as staff continue to leave F1 governing body

The FIA have been rocked by yet another significant departure, according to reports.

The news comes ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where McLaren and Ferrari will battle it out to be crowned 2024 constructors' champions.

This weekend will also see Lewis Hamilton make his final appearance for Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion set for an emotional farewell before making the switch to Ferrari in 2025.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has overseen a period of upheaval in recent months

Niels Wittich was replaced as F1 race director in November

FIA dealt another blow

It has been a somewhat turbulent period for the motorsport governing body, who have been placed firmly under the spotlight in recent months as a result of several personnel changes and ongoing criticism of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The latest departure follows a number of high-profile exits, including Formula 2 race director Janette Tan and experienced race steward Tim Mayer, who resigned from their roles last week.

November saw F1 race director Niels Wittich leave the organisation, one month on from the exits of director of communications Luke Skipper and secretary general of mobility Jacob Bangsgaard.

And now, ahead of this weekend's F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Autosport have reported that FIA road sport director Andrew Wheatley has also moved on.

“It has been a privilege and an education to work as part of the FIA team and witness the hard work and dedication of not only my colleagues, but the innovation, ingenuity and bravery of the competitors and the incredible commitment of the promoters,” Wheatley said, via Autosport.

“I also want to pay tribute to the event organisers and the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who work so tirelessly to support events, manage challenges and make the sport accessible to fans around the world, week in, week out.

“I am confident that the work being done now in the rally and off-road environments will create a very strong foundation for the future and we have every reason to be positive moving forward."

It is unknown at this stage who will replace the former rally driver in the role next season.

