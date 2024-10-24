close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has made a solo pledge following his axing from the Red Bull family in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief confirms Perez replacement talks

A Red Bull boss has confirmed that the team are considering replacing Sergio Perez if his performances do not improve in 2024, revealing discussions are set to take place.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 announce tragic death of key figure

Emotional tributes have been paid following the tragic death of a major Formula 1 figure.

➡️ READ MORE

Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

The boss of the Formula 1 team that will become Audi has confirmed talks have taken place with one of the competing drivers hoping to land a contract with the German outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton SOLO venture prompts signature release

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has revealed a solo project away from the team following an exclusive event in Austin last week.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez Helmut Marko Audi
Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 23, 2024 23:58
Vettel set to make STUNNING return as Red Bull boss issues Perez replacement hint - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Vettel set to make STUNNING return as Red Bull boss issues Perez replacement hint - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 22, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull News

F1 star reveals SECRET Red Bull transfer meeting in bizarre location

  • 2 hours ago
Mexican Grand Prix

McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

  • 3 hours ago
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement

  • Yesterday 20:56
Red Bull

Red Bull chief confirms Perez replacement talks

  • Yesterday 19:58
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo makes SOLO pledge after Red Bull axing

  • Yesterday 18:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x