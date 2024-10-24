Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has made a solo pledge following his axing from the Red Bull family in Formula 1.
Red Bull chief confirms Perez replacement talks
A Red Bull boss has confirmed that the team are considering replacing Sergio Perez if his performances do not improve in 2024, revealing discussions are set to take place.
F1 announce tragic death of key figure
Emotional tributes have been paid following the tragic death of a major Formula 1 figure.
Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target
The boss of the Formula 1 team that will become Audi has confirmed talks have taken place with one of the competing drivers hoping to land a contract with the German outfit.
Hamilton SOLO venture prompts signature release
Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has revealed a solo project away from the team following an exclusive event in Austin last week.
