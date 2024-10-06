'Crazy' McLaren driver tipped for team switch

Rising star Gabriel Bortoleto is being tipped for a mid-season switch to the 2025 Formula 1 grid, according to F1 experts.

The Brazilian driver, currently dominating Formula 2, is regarded as an elite talent and is expected to make waves in the sport, following in the footsteps of fellow McLaren junior Oscar Piastri.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement

Bortoleto’s meteoric rise has sparked intense speculation about his future, with F1 paddock expert Tim Hauraney confirming on the Nailing the Apex podcast that the 19-year-old could make his F1 debut as early as next year.

“Bortoleto’s going to be interesting,” host Adam Wylde remarked.

“If there is anybody that struggles on the grid to start next year, there are gonna be conversations about that guy almost instantly. He’s so good it’s crazy.”

Hauraney emphatically responded: “100%.”

Bortoleto leads the F2 championship by 4.5 points

Bortoleto's F1 hopes

With Bortoleto currently leading the Formula 2 Championship by 4.5 points with two races remaining, a title victory would see him follow the path of former F3 and F2 champions such as George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Both drivers transitioned seamlessly into Formula 1, and Bortoleto is expected to do the same if McLaren makes him available for a loan to another team.

While McLaren will be more than content with their current driver line-up of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri — the multiple midseason changes in F1 could open the door elsewhere for the promising Brazilian.

Loaning the young driver to a midfield team would not only ensure he gains vital F1 experience but would also allow McLaren to avoid wasting a year in which he cannot continue in Formula 2 if he secures the title.

Testing opportunities and other series could be considered, but a competitive F1 seat would offer the best measure of his capabilities.

The Brazilian has claimed 2 feature race victories this season

Bortoleto’s impressive performances have already attracted attention from multiple teams, with initial rumours suggesting he could join Sauber (soon to be Audi) for 2025.

However, that prospect has reportedly dimmed, with speculation that Audi may be hesitant to bring on a driver whose career is tied to McLaren’s control.

McLaren, well aware of Bortoleto’s potential, could seek to place him with a rival team for a season to allow the young driver to prove his worth in real-world racing conditions at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Such a move would follow the precedent set by McLaren in 2022, when Piastri was thrust into the spotlight after an impressive junior career.

As Hauraney’s endorsement suggests, the Brazilian’s arrival could come mid-way through the 2025 season, with F1’s intense and unpredictable driver market opening the door for the next big talent to make his mark.

READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move

Related