The FIA have announced the starting grid for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Lando Norris outpaced his championship rival, Max Verstappen, to claim pole position with the pair lining up on the front row of the grid together.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton leads Mercedes FIGHTBACK as Verstappen denied pole

Lewis Hamilton, who argued that it would be a struggle to even make Q3 prior to qualifying, set the third fastest time in a Mercedes fightback with George Russell following in P4.

On the other hand, Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez made an early Q2 exit and will start the race in P13 after a nightmare finish to his Azerbaijan GP last weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo also delivered a woeful session after being eliminated in Q1, as his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda produced a terrific Q3 performance sealing P8 on the grid.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:29.525sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.203sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.316sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.342sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.428sec

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.590sec

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.689sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.829sec

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - No time set

10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - No time set

11. Alex Albon [Williams]

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]



READ MORE: Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

Singapore Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 22, 2024

The race in Singapore kicks off today at 8pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 8pm Sunday

Central European Time 2pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 8am Sunday

United States (CDT): 7am Sunday

United States (PDT): 5am Sunday



READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

Related