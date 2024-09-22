F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have announced the starting grid for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Lando Norris outpaced his championship rival, Max Verstappen, to claim pole position with the pair lining up on the front row of the grid together.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton leads Mercedes FIGHTBACK as Verstappen denied pole
Lewis Hamilton, who argued that it would be a struggle to even make Q3 prior to qualifying, set the third fastest time in a Mercedes fightback with George Russell following in P4.
On the other hand, Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez made an early Q2 exit and will start the race in P13 after a nightmare finish to his Azerbaijan GP last weekend.
Daniel Ricciardo also delivered a woeful session after being eliminated in Q1, as his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda produced a terrific Q3 performance sealing P8 on the grid.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 starting grid
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:29.525sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.203sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.316sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.342sec
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.428sec
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.590sec
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.689sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.829sec
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - No time set
10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - No time set
11. Alex Albon [Williams]
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
READ MORE: Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore
Singapore Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 22, 2024
The race in Singapore kicks off today at 8pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 8pm Sunday
Central European Time 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 8am Sunday
United States (CDT): 7am Sunday
United States (PDT): 5am Sunday
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE
- 11 minutes ago
Hamilton and Norris give SHOCK response after Verstappen FIA punishment
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps after Singapore GP qualifying
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
- Today 06:57
Horner gives Ricciardo decision timeline as F1 star lands in FIA double trouble - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov