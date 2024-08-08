Red Bull F1 chief labels Sainz situation 'TRAGIC'

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has offered his brutally honest verdict over Carlos Sainz’s move to Williams.

In February, Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari sent shockwaves around the F1 world. The British driver spent the last 10 years with Mercedes and won six drivers’ championships with the Brackley-based team in the process.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen linked with STUNNING team switch as Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges

READ MORE: F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'

With Hamilton replacing Sainz at Ferrari, the Spaniard had no option but to look elsewhere for a seat in 2025 and beyond.

Carlos Sainz was touted to join Audi ahead of their F1 arrival in 2026

Williams the best option for Carlos Sainz?

A return to Red Bull and a direct swap to Mercedes were explored but with the doors closed to the top teams, Sainz had to look at midfield and backmarker options.

The 29-year-old finally signed for Williams, ending months of speculation as James Vowles succeeded in convincing his top target for a move for 2025 and beyond.

But Red Bull advisor Marko has suggested that Sainz’s move to Williams is a crying shame given the driver's pedigree.

"It is understandable that Carlos Sainz decided to go to Williams, because what would the alternatives be? Audi will certainly not be one of them next year, if you look at their successes," he told Speedweek.com.

“And at Alpine, we don't know whether they will get the Mercedes engine in 2025 or not until 2026. I would say that was the best solution for him in his situation.”

Carlos Sainz has enjoyed a stellar year with Ferrari

“It is of course tragic that he is having his best season at Ferrari and is not getting a seat in a top team," he added.

"But things should be moving forward at Williams, he has a strong engine there too.

“And apparently there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave if an offer comes from a much better placed team.”

READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals

Related