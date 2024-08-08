Red Bull F1 chief labels Sainz situation 'TRAGIC'
Red Bull F1 chief labels Sainz situation 'TRAGIC'
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has offered his brutally honest verdict over Carlos Sainz’s move to Williams.
In February, Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari sent shockwaves around the F1 world. The British driver spent the last 10 years with Mercedes and won six drivers’ championships with the Brackley-based team in the process.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen linked with STUNNING team switch as Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges
READ MORE: F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'
With Hamilton replacing Sainz at Ferrari, the Spaniard had no option but to look elsewhere for a seat in 2025 and beyond.
Williams the best option for Carlos Sainz?
A return to Red Bull and a direct swap to Mercedes were explored but with the doors closed to the top teams, Sainz had to look at midfield and backmarker options.
The 29-year-old finally signed for Williams, ending months of speculation as James Vowles succeeded in convincing his top target for a move for 2025 and beyond.
But Red Bull advisor Marko has suggested that Sainz’s move to Williams is a crying shame given the driver's pedigree.
"It is understandable that Carlos Sainz decided to go to Williams, because what would the alternatives be? Audi will certainly not be one of them next year, if you look at their successes," he told Speedweek.com.
“And at Alpine, we don't know whether they will get the Mercedes engine in 2025 or not until 2026. I would say that was the best solution for him in his situation.”
“It is of course tragic that he is having his best season at Ferrari and is not getting a seat in a top team," he added.
"But things should be moving forward at Williams, he has a strong engine there too.
“And apparently there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave if an offer comes from a much better placed team.”
READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey contenders ABANDON chase for F1 design legend
- 3 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 chief labels Sainz situation 'TRAGIC'
- 48 minutes ago
Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' after major error
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo backed for SHOCK switch as Wolff names Mercedes target
- 3 hours ago
Horner relationship BREAKDOWN revealed as Verstappen linked with F1 move - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Oscar Piastri's mum mocks son in BRUTAL putdown
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep