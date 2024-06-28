close global

F1 News Today: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as Hamilton speculates Austria concerns

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that Max Verstappen is set to face a penalty imminently.

Hamilton speculates Mercedes direction amid sprint concerns

Lewis Hamilton has assessed the mood in the Mercedes team as the German manufacturer continues to move in the right direction.

F1 RECAP: Verstappen makes decision over Red Bull exit as star driver signs huge deal

McLaren's temporary modest motorhome REVEALED after shock fire

McLaren have revealed that they will be using a temporary motorhome at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix after a fire broke out at their usual hub last weekend in Spain.

Ricciardo reveals cunning Marko plan to secure F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo has lifted the lid on how he plans to secure his F1 future with Helmut Marko eyeing younger drivers for the Visa Cash App RB seat beyond 2024.

Alonso and Aston Martin unveil POWERFUL new car ahead of Austrian GP

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso and his current team Aston Martin look as though they have been busy following a recent announcement.

