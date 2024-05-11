Verstappen BLASTS F1 boss over Newey comments

Max Verstappen has responded to a team boss’ comments about Red Bull’s internal difficulties.

Red Bull’s off-track drama was kickstarted by allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from Christian Horner towards a female employee.

READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

Whilst the team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing, it has opened an internal power struggle within the team.

In addition to this, Adrian Newey announced he would be leaving the team in 2025 despite extending his contract with the team only last year.

Christian Horner has been at the centre of controversy in 2024

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull after nearly two decades at the team

Verstappen hits back at Newey comments

In response to controversies at Red Bull, McLaren CEO Zak Brown discussed Newey’s departure and revealed that his team had been sent CVs by Red Bull staff members.

“I think given everything that's gone on since the start of the year and knowing Adrian pretty well, and he's a very high-integrity individual, I'm not surprised he's moving on,” Brown said during a press conference at the Miami Grand Prix.

“The stuff that's going on there is a bit destabilising. It's probably the first domino to fall. My guess is not the last based on the resumes that are flying around.”

A Red Bull spokesperson has refuted the allegations and has insisted the team has made new signings.

READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Max Verstappen accuses Zak Brown of stirring things up

Their star driver Verstappen has also denied Brown’s insinuations and accused the team principal of stirring things up.

"He obviously wants to stir things up. For us as a team we can't do anything with comments like that," Verstappen said according to Motorsport.com.

"From his point of view, I understand it of course, because everyone is trying to attract our people and that is completely normal in the world of Formula 1 as well.

"But I'm not really interested in those things either. I see the headlines, but I don't even click on them."

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

Related