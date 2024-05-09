Brundle spots key Senna and Mansell F1 feature in first Norris win

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has compared Lando Norris' Miami win to some of the greatest wins of F1 legends.

The McLaren driver delivered his maiden victory in style at the weekend, taking advantage of a safety car period to execute a cheap pit stop.

Norris' win came after multiple near misses, including in Russia 2021 and eight second-placed finishes.

There was also an emotional angle to the Brit's first victory, as it was dedicated to former sporting director Gil de Ferran, who died in 2023.

Lando Norris took his first Formula 1 win in Miami

Martin Brundle has compared the triumph to other famous victories

Brundle hails 'universally popular victory'

Norris' first-place finish attracted plaudits from around the world, most notably from fellow drivers and pundits.

Martin Brundle has gone a step further, drawing comparisons with some of the most famous F1 triumphs of all time.

“I've rarely witnessed a universally popular victory in Formula 1 over the decades such as we experienced with Lando Norris in Miami," he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

Ayrton Senna's Brazil 1991 win remains one of the most iconic in F1

“Ayrton Senna winning the 1991 Brazilian GP is right up there along with Nigel Mansell winning at Silverstone in 1992.

"Others would be Ferrari victories at Monza, but of course they were all home glories.

“He's [Norris] such a globally popular driver, but I'm sure too that many were pleased to see Red Bull and the mercurial Max Verstappen finally beaten on sheer pace alone in the closing stages.

