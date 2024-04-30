close global

Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap

Adrien Newey has reportedly told Red Bull he is leaving, with Ferrari and a dream team up with Lewis Hamilton looking like his most likely next destination.

Newey 'desire' for DIFFERENT role at Ferrari revealed

Adrian Newey could have wider oversight at Ferrari

The legendary F1 engineer Adrian Newey could be set for a more varied role if he moves to Ferrari as his next destination.

Former F1 chief suggests Ferrari making WRONG decision in Hamilton-Sainz switch

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, with Carlos Sainz making way, but the Scuderia's decision-making has come under attack from some.

Hamilton beats Verstappen and host of legends to key title

Lewis Hamilton is still ahead of world champion Max Verstappen

Hamilton is without an F1 title in four years, but he leaves Max Verstappen and a host of other sporting stars standing in one important department.

F1 announce MAJOR new partnership

Formula 1 has a new sponsor

F1 Academy have announced that American Express will be an official partner of the series for the 2024 season.

F1 News Today: Newey submits Red Bull 'resignation' as Ferrari move given huge boost
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey submits Red Bull 'resignation' as Ferrari move given huge boost

  • Yesterday 14:26
Hamilton in Ferrari F1 SHOCK as star targeted for stunning Audi move - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton in Ferrari F1 SHOCK as star targeted for stunning Audi move - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 29, 2024 23:57

GPFans Recap

Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 52 minutes ago
Leclerc pictured with new love as post hits 3 MILLION likes

  • 1 hour ago
Spice Girl 'rock of support' for Geri Horner amid Red Bull 'NIGHTMARE'

  • 2 hours ago
Newey move to F1 rivals RULED OUT

  • 3 hours ago

Jos Verstappen hints at Red Bull EXIT for champion son

  • Yesterday 19:57
How soon will Newey win the F1 title at his new team?

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Standings

