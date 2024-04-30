Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap
Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap
Adrien Newey has reportedly told Red Bull he is leaving, with Ferrari and a dream team up with Lewis Hamilton looking like his most likely next destination.
Newey 'desire' for DIFFERENT role at Ferrari revealed
The legendary F1 engineer Adrian Newey could be set for a more varied role if he moves to Ferrari as his next destination.
Former F1 chief suggests Ferrari making WRONG decision in Hamilton-Sainz switch
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, with Carlos Sainz making way, but the Scuderia's decision-making has come under attack from some.
Hamilton beats Verstappen and host of legends to key title
Hamilton is without an F1 title in four years, but he leaves Max Verstappen and a host of other sporting stars standing in one important department.
F1 announce MAJOR new partnership
F1 Academy have announced that American Express will be an official partner of the series for the 2024 season.
