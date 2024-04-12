close global

F1 News Today: Alonso in HUGE contract announcement as Hamilton's brother admits gambling addiction

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has announced his next Formula 1 move after weeks of rumours swirling around the paddock.

Hamilton's brother lifts lid on gambling addiction

Lewis Hamilton's brother Nicolas has opened up on the gambling addiction that saw him sell a Mercedes C63 gifted by the Formula 1 superstar to settle a tax bill.

Hamilton admits nearly CRASHING car with Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt have been working together on Joseph Kosinsnki's upcoming Formula 1-based film, but not everything has gone to plan so far...

Sainz reveals talks with MULTIPLE teams over contract

Outgoing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has revealed talks with other Formula 1 teams ahead of a switch for the 2025 season.

Verstappen shares INSPIRATIONAL goal outside of F1

Max Verstappen has announced a surprising ‘goal’ he wishes to achieve in motorsport.

F1 Standings

