F1 News Today: Alonso in HUGE contract announcement as Hamilton's brother admits gambling addiction

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has announced his next Formula 1 move after weeks of rumours swirling around the paddock.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton's brother lifts lid on gambling addiction

Lewis Hamilton's brother Nicolas has opened up on the gambling addiction that saw him sell a Mercedes C63 gifted by the Formula 1 superstar to settle a tax bill.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton admits nearly CRASHING car with Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt have been working together on Joseph Kosinsnki's upcoming Formula 1-based film, but not everything has gone to plan so far...

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz reveals talks with MULTIPLE teams over contract

Outgoing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has revealed talks with other Formula 1 teams ahead of a switch for the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen shares INSPIRATIONAL goal outside of F1

Max Verstappen has announced a surprising ‘goal’ he wishes to achieve in motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

Related