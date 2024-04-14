Bolshy Hamilton race CALL which underlines potential to spark Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 in a stunning move for driver and team - and a key moment from the Englishman's past shows it could be a success for all involved.

Hamilton has won a record seven drivers' championships, a number he shares with Michael Schumacher, but he hasn't been crowned champion since 2020, and last won a grand prix in 2021.

Ferrari are the most successful team in the sport's history with 16 constructors' titles, meanwhile, but their most recent triumph was back in 2008.

In short: driver and team need this deal to succeed.

And there is reason for optimism.

Hamilton is without a GP win in three years.

The key to spark Hamilton's and Ferrari's potential

Ferrari are playing catch-up to Red Bull, but their team principal Fred Vasseur and Hamilton have a relationship that stretches back to 2006, when Hamilton was racing for his ART Grand Prix team in Formula 2.

Driving under the Frenchman that year, Hamilton insisted on the wing angle of his car being trimmed to increase straight-line speed for the Istanbul Sprint Race. He span out early on, but eventually climbed from 17th to second.

Ferrari team principal Vasseur has a longstanding relationship with Hamilton.

More recently, aerodynamics have not been the F1 legend's friend with Mercedes decisions hampering Hamilton's ability to extract consistent pace. Their W13 car was guilty of porpoising - bouncing up and down while racing - in 2022, and while the W14 challenger last season was an improvement, it wasn't enough to reign Red Bull in.

A move seems logical at this point and although Hamilton and Ferrari may butt heads, history suggests Vasseur will take his input on board. There may be bumps in the road, or even tail spins, but results for driver and team are likely to improve, and Red Bull might just be looking over their shoulders in 2025.

