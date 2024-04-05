F1 HEADLINES: Horner and Red Bull saga takes DRAMATIC twist as heavy Suzuka crash leads to red flag

close global

A former employee has returned to work for Christian Horner, it has been reported, in another twist in the Red Bull saga.

F1 team suffers ANOTHER heavy shunt causing red flag

The most beleaguered F1 team in the paddock for big crashes suffered another as a heavy shunt saw a red flag produced during FP1 for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Ricciardo reveals 'frustration' after RB 'rabbit hole' claims

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo is trying to get to the bottom of his poor start to the season, with the Australian under pressure to keep his spot in the sport.

Hamilton backs Vettel to REPLACE him at Mercedes

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that he would 'love' for Sebastian Vettel to make a stunning comeback and take his seat at Mercedes.

F1 and MotoGP crossover verdict announced after sensational takeover

A key MotoGP figure has given his verdict on the possibility of Formula 1 and its two-wheeled equivalent of racing on the same weekend in the future.

Leclerc unveils AMAZING tribute for Bianchi tragedy

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has revealed a tribute to a 'special person' in his life, the late Formula 1 driver Jules Bianchi.

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo Sebastian Vettel Japanese Grand Prix
Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:55
F1 News Today: Vettel reveals Mercedes approach as F1 star reveals surprise driver meeting
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel reveals Mercedes approach as F1 star reveals surprise driver meeting

  • Yesterday 16:22

Hamilton 'SPOILT' claims former F1 star

  • 12 minutes ago
  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen fastest as F1 rivals show MASSIVE improvement

  • 1 hour ago
Beleaguered F1 team suffers ANOTHER heavy shunt causing red flag

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:55
Leclerc unveils AMAZING tribute for Bianchi tragedy

  • Yesterday 23:11
F1 Standings

