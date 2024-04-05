F1 HEADLINES: Horner and Red Bull saga takes DRAMATIC twist as heavy Suzuka crash leads to red flag

A former employee has returned to work for Christian Horner, it has been reported, in another twist in the Red Bull saga.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team suffers ANOTHER heavy shunt causing red flag

The most beleaguered F1 team in the paddock for big crashes suffered another as a heavy shunt saw a red flag produced during FP1 for the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo reveals 'frustration' after RB 'rabbit hole' claims

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo is trying to get to the bottom of his poor start to the season, with the Australian under pressure to keep his spot in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton backs Vettel to REPLACE him at Mercedes

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that he would 'love' for Sebastian Vettel to make a stunning comeback and take his seat at Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 and MotoGP crossover verdict announced after sensational takeover

A key MotoGP figure has given his verdict on the possibility of Formula 1 and its two-wheeled equivalent of racing on the same weekend in the future.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc unveils AMAZING tribute for Bianchi tragedy

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has revealed a tribute to a 'special person' in his life, the late Formula 1 driver Jules Bianchi.

➡️ READ MORE

Related