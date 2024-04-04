A key MotoGP figure has given his verdict on the possibility of Formula 1 and its two-wheeled equivalent of racing on the same weekend in the future.

F1 owners Liberty Media have confirmed a staggering £3.5bn takeover of the championship, acquiring an 86 per cent ownership as well as that of Dorna Sports who have been running the series.

Naturally, this has led to speculation that Liberty Media could now target the ultimate sporting crossover by combining MotoGP and F1 races at the same venue on the same weekend.

Dorna sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta has previously revealed talks with F1 chief Stefano Domenicali over running a joint event, saying "It is not easy, but we cannot get it out of our minds. If it is possible we will do it."

However, while not ruling out the possibility altogether, Ezpeleta has now admitted the idea is at the very best not being considered for the short term - after flagging up a number of problems over the proposal.

Stefano Domenicali has previously held talks with MotoGP chiefs

F1 looks unlikely to share an event with MotoGP in the near future

F1 and MotoGP crossover could still happen

Speaking to Autosport's Spanish podcast, Ezpeleta said: "Well, it's something that at the moment, for obvious reasons, is not in the immediate plans and it's not something that we are working on, but it's not something that we are ruling out for the medium-term future either.

“But having said that, the reality is that it makes limited sense, because at the end of the day we have some events with our own fan base, which is a different fan base in most places to the Formula 1 fan base.

“They sell, they sell out in many circuits and so do we, so getting all of us together in the same event, in the same weekend, has difficulties and the return on investment is not very clear today.

“Then you also have problems with the different sponsors, the TV cameras, so it is a project, or it would be a rather complicated project, let's say.

“Then again, there are a number of circuits that can run both [series], but there are not so many, so it is a project that is not discarded, but we are not working on it either.”

