F1 News Today: Horner accuser 'upset and scared' as F1 team announce SUDDEN departure
The employee at the centre of the Christian Horner investigation is ‘upset and scared’ over the situation, according to reports.
McLaren announce SUDDEN departure of key F1 figure
McLaren have announced a number of organisational changes that sees a key figure depart after just three months.
Marko opens up on KEY Red Bull relationship as Horner saga rumbles on
Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has commented on his relationship with the team and the suspected power struggle within the company.
Hamilton claims he was ‘obviously' ROBBED of eighth title
Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the season finale of the 2021 Formula 1 season – and claimed that he was ‘obviously’ robbed of a record eighth title.
Schumacher reveals REAL reason for Hamilton's Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton has described his move to Ferrari for 2025 as a ‘childhood dream' – but Ralf Schumacher has revealed what he thinks is the real reason behind the transfer.
