Schumacher reveals REAL reason for Hamilton's Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton has described his move to Ferrari for 2025 as a ‘childhood dream' – but Ralf Schumacher has revealed what he thinks is the real reason behind the transfer.

Hamilton will make the sensational move to Maranello at the end of the season to partner with Charles Leclerc, replacing Carlos Sainz.

Winning six world titles with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020, the Brit has been very vocal of his dissatisfaction with the team’s machinery during the ground effect era, having failed to win a race since Jeddah in 2021 and currently sitting 10th in the championship this year with just eight points.

Meanwhile, Ferrari have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season with Sainz winning in Australia in a Ferrari one-two after Max Verstappen’s retirement from the race.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton has been vocal about his struggles with Mercedes

Hamilton's big money move

While the seven-time world champion’s move to Ferrari has sent shockwaves across the world of F1, questions have been asked about the 39-year-old’s ability and whether he will be able to challenge Leclerc with his poor form at Mercedes.

For Schumacher, that is the 'crucial' question, and speaking with Sport1, he also believes that financial benefits are the reason behind Hamilton's decision to head to Maranello.

Asked whether he believes Hamilton will be able to replicate the success of his brother Michael at Ferrari, Schumacher responded: “That’s a good question. One thing is certain: Fred Vasseur – now in his second year as team principal – has paved the way.

“The car has improved, calm has returned to the team and he is doing everything he can to make Ferrari even stronger in the future with new technicians.

Ralf Schumacher has cited financial reasons for Hamilton's decision

“But the crucial question is: How good is Lewis Hamilton still? How motivated is he? He expects that everything will be done to make him feel comfortable, that he is number one in the team.

“But I don’t think Charles Leclerc sees himself as the second driver at Ferrari. It’s a test for him. He has to beat Hamilton, who is in the home straight of his career due to his age.

“But Leclerc has advantages: He is a Ferrari pupil and speaks perfect Italian. That’s why it will be exciting to see how everything develops at Ferrari.

“But I can understand Lewis: He wanted to earn real money again and drive for a brand that has so much appeal that he can still use it after his active career.”

