F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix qualifying session, including start times and how to watch.
The Melbourne heat is on, and qualifying promises to be a fiery affair at the Australian GP. Lando Norris stole the show in FP1, edging out Max Verstappen and George Russell by 0.018 seconds and 0.033 seconds respectively. Ferrari also looked strong with Charles Leclerc in fourth, while Yuki Tsunoda impressed in fifth for Visa Cash App RB.
However, in FP2, Ferrari flexed their muscles, with Leclerc setting the fastest time of 1:17.277, which put him 0.381 seconds clear of Verstappen. The Scuderia's good form continued, with Carlos Sainz rounding out the top three after missing out on the Saudi Arabian GP due to surgery.
There were surprise performances lower down the order too, with both Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso rounding up the top five.
But the day wasn't without drama. A heavy crash for Williams' driver Alexander Albon in FP1 left his car unrepairable. With no spare chassis available, the team opted to withdraw Logan Sargeant from the weekend and have Albon take the wheel of Sargeant's car for FP3 and the rest of the weekend, leaving Williams with a single entry.
Now all eyes are set on the qualifying battle. But before the all-important session, teams and drivers have one final chance in FP3 to refine their setups.
Australian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, March 23, 2024
The final practice for the Australian GP starts today, Saturday, March 23. Find the third free practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Saturday
UK time (GMT): 1:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Saturday
United States (EDT): 9:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 8:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 6:30pm Friday
South Africa: 3:30am Saturday
Australian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, March 23, 2024
Local time (Australia): 4pm Saturday
UK time (GMT): 5am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 6am Saturday
United States (EDT): 1am Saturday
United States (CDT): 12am Saturday
United States (PDT): 10pm Friday
South Africa: 7am Saturday
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
