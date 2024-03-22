Find out all the details for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix qualifying session, including start times and how to watch.

The Melbourne heat is on, and qualifying promises to be a fiery affair at the Australian GP. Lando Norris stole the show in FP1, edging out Max Verstappen and George Russell by 0.018 seconds and 0.033 seconds respectively. Ferrari also looked strong with Charles Leclerc in fourth, while Yuki Tsunoda impressed in fifth for Visa Cash App RB.

However, in FP2, Ferrari flexed their muscles, with Leclerc setting the fastest time of 1:17.277, which put him 0.381 seconds clear of Verstappen. The Scuderia's good form continued, with Carlos Sainz rounding out the top three after missing out on the Saudi Arabian GP due to surgery.

There were surprise performances lower down the order too, with both Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso rounding up the top five.

But the day wasn't without drama. A heavy crash for Williams' driver Alexander Albon in FP1 left his car unrepairable. With no spare chassis available, the team opted to withdraw Logan Sargeant from the weekend and have Albon take the wheel of Sargeant's car for FP3 and the rest of the weekend, leaving Williams with a single entry.

Now all eyes are set on the qualifying battle. But before the all-important session, teams and drivers have one final chance in FP3 to refine their setups.

Australian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, March 23, 2024

The final practice for the Australian GP starts today, Saturday, March 23. Find the third free practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (Australia): 12:30pm Saturday

UK time (GMT): 1:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Saturday

United States (EDT): 9:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 8:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 6:30pm Friday

South Africa: 3:30am Saturday



Australian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, March 23, 2024

Local time (Australia): 4pm Saturday

UK time (GMT): 5am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 6am Saturday

United States (EDT): 1am Saturday

United States (CDT): 12am Saturday

United States (PDT): 10pm Friday

South Africa: 7am Saturday



How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

