F1 pundit identifies key move to keep Verstappen at Red Bull

Several key figures at Red Bull have been linked with moves away from the team following the drama surrounding Christian Horner.

The team principal has been the subject of allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague, which he has constantly denied.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce MAJOR update in Ford partnership after Horner chaos

While Horner had been cleared by Red Bull of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation, the matter is still hanging over the team, as his accuser has filed an appeal against the decision and also launched an official complaint to the sport’s governing body, the FIA.

The female employee has been suspended by the team on full pay, and many other names have been rumoured to depart the team, but on a permanent basis.

The allegations against Christian Horner continue to dominate F1

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull

Windsor: Verstappen's future depends on Newey

Defending champion Max Verstappen, while seemingly unfazed by the situation after he picked up two wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to kick off the 2024 season, has been at the centre of these rumours that suggest Red Bull personnel could leave the team.

Verstappen has previously hinted that he could depart if Helmut Marko was to leave the team, after it was rumoured that the Austrian was also facing suspension, but has since been disproved.

Mercedes have shown a keen interest in Verstappen’s services to replace Lewis Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff did not rule out that the team could also convince legendary engineer Adrian Newey to move to the Silver Arrows.

READ MORE: Wolff reveals the 'REAL STORY' behind Horner investigation

Adrian Newey has been with Red Bull since 2006

And speaking on the Cameron F1 YouTube channel, former team manager and F1 journalist Peter Windsor has said that Verstappen’s future at Red Bull depends on what Newey decides to do in the wake of the situation.

”The only thing that matters is what Adrian Newey may or may not do as a result of all this,” said Windsor.

“It's irrelevant really what happens to Christian Horner because there are other Christians around and it's irrelevant what happens to Max to some extent, because if Red Bull keep Adrian, he'll stay there.

“And if he goes somewhere else, he'll go with Adrian, I'm sure. So it's all about Adrian, and how Adrian reacts to all of this.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Horner and Marko ‘can give you rewards’ claims F1 prodigy

Related