FIRST LOOK: Alpine completes 2023 grid with A523 launch surprise!

Ewan Gale

Thursday 16 February 2023 19:26

The 2023 F1 grid has now been completely revealed after Alpine launched the A523 at an event at Printworks in London.

The French manufacturer ended a hectic week of launches that also saw McLaren, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes unveil their 2023 challengers.

Esteban Ocon will be joined by former AlphaTauri and Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly in an all-French line-up after Fernando Alonso switched to Aston Martin.

Alpine will be hoping to build upon an exciting fourth-place finish in last season's constructors' standings, knowing reliability is the main focus for the new machinery following issues last term.

In a dual reveal, a blue and pink A523 was accompanied by an all-pink iteration.

The BWT edition will be used for the first three races of the year in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Take a look at the new A523s below!

Alpine A523