Red Bull announce RECORD $200m deal amid Horner chaos
Red Bull have announced a new deal with sportswear brand Castore, deemed to be 'record-breaking' - even as chaos continues to surround the team heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Boss Christian Horner was the subject of an internal investigation by the wider Red Bull GmbH brand into his conduct following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' and after being cleared internally, friction has reportedly continued in and around the team.
But whilst the future outlook looks uncertain for the F1 team's boss, Red Bull and Castore have extended their partnership together, having first beginning working together back in 2021, with the sportswear giants providing Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez with clothing to wear during Formula 1 events.
Castore have sponsored Verstappen's racing gear for all three of his world championship wins, and will continue to provide a whole range of clothing for the Milton Keynes-based outfit long into the future.
The deal is worth in excess of $200 million throughout the duration of the partnership, and has been described by Castore as being the "largest ever apparel partnership in Formula 1 pertaining to longevity and value".
Red Bull's lucrative new deal
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has lamented the extension of the partnership between the two brands that will see Verstappen continue to parade around the F1 paddock wearing Castore gear for many years to come.
“From the start of our collaboration with Castore last year we knew we had found a partner whose commitment to innovation and advanced engineering matched our own and the trust we have in them to deliver performance improvement has only increased over the past 12 months and has led to this record-breaking new agreement," he said in a statement.
"We’re also pleased that Castore’s faith in the team has extended to our activities in F1 Academy.
"That too is a ground-breaking initiative and having Castore on board to help our drivers in that series is a huge bonus.”
