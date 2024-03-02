close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact

F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact

F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact

F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact

Formula 1 and the FIA are reportedly 'discussing' matters in regards to files showing messages sent allegedly by Christian Horner, according to the BBC.

➡️ READ MORE

Geri Horner close friend suggests Red Bull 'leaks' impact on family

Former pop star and TV personality Myleene Klaas, a close friend of the Horner family, has shared insights on the potential impact of the ongoing events involving Christian Horner.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen snatches pole with DRAMATIC comeback

Max Verstappen secured pole position with a stunning lap to close out qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but was run closer than many expected by Charles Leclerc.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc questions Ferrari strategy after narrow Bahrain defeat

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said that his team 'lost the rhythm' in Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying after a change in strategy.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton admits Mercedes 'SACRIFICE' made after Bahrain nightmare

Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Mercedes' improved performance, believing they now have a competitive car despite his ninth-place qualifying result at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Max Verstappen Christian Horner Charles Leclerc Bahrain
Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap
Latest F1 News

Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Alleged Horner 'messages leaked' as Red Bull apology follows Bahrain drama
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Alleged Horner 'messages leaked' as Red Bull apology follows Bahrain drama

  • Yesterday 19:58

Latest News

Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel

  • 4 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

FIA chief claims Horner saga is 'DAMAGING' F1

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

When will Lewis Hamilton make his Ferrari F1 debut?

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Red Bull appear to HELP F1 rivals with bizarre Bahrain move

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x