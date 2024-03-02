F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact

Formula 1 and the FIA are reportedly 'discussing' matters in regards to files showing messages sent allegedly by Christian Horner, according to the BBC.

Geri Horner close friend suggests Red Bull 'leaks' impact on family

Former pop star and TV personality Myleene Klaas, a close friend of the Horner family, has shared insights on the potential impact of the ongoing events involving Christian Horner.

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen snatches pole with DRAMATIC comeback

Max Verstappen secured pole position with a stunning lap to close out qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but was run closer than many expected by Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc questions Ferrari strategy after narrow Bahrain defeat

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said that his team 'lost the rhythm' in Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying after a change in strategy.

Hamilton admits Mercedes 'SACRIFICE' made after Bahrain nightmare

Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Mercedes' improved performance, believing they now have a competitive car despite his ninth-place qualifying result at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

