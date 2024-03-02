F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact
F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact
Formula 1 and the FIA are reportedly 'discussing' matters in regards to files showing messages sent allegedly by Christian Horner, according to the BBC.
➡️ READ MORE
Geri Horner close friend suggests Red Bull 'leaks' impact on family
Former pop star and TV personality Myleene Klaas, a close friend of the Horner family, has shared insights on the potential impact of the ongoing events involving Christian Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen snatches pole with DRAMATIC comeback
Max Verstappen secured pole position with a stunning lap to close out qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but was run closer than many expected by Charles Leclerc.
➡️ READ MORE
Leclerc questions Ferrari strategy after narrow Bahrain defeat
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said that his team 'lost the rhythm' in Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying after a change in strategy.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton admits Mercedes 'SACRIFICE' made after Bahrain nightmare
Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Mercedes' improved performance, believing they now have a competitive car despite his ninth-place qualifying result at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel
- 4 minutes ago
FIA chief claims Horner saga is 'DAMAGING' F1
- 1 hour ago
When will Lewis Hamilton make his Ferrari F1 debut?
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact
- 3 hours ago
Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Red Bull appear to HELP F1 rivals with bizarre Bahrain move
- Yesterday 22:57