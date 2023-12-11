F1 News Today: Brundle in Hamilton grid walk promise as Wolff linked with BILLION dollar deal

Chris Deeley

Monday 11 December 2023 05:57

Martin Brundle has promised that Lewis Hamilton will make a return and appear on his famous Formula 1 grid walks feature, despite the Brit's superstitions.

Sky F1 pundit links Wolff with BILLION dollar sale of Mercedes share

Sky Sports' Craig Slater has raised the possibility of Toto Wolff selling his 33% stake in Mercedes' Formula 1 team, thought to be worth billions of Euros

F1 team principal hints at 'sacrificing' 2024 season

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed he is willing to sacrifice the 2024 season to position the team for a competitive presence in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Wolff claims Mercedes were FASTER than Red Bull at times in 2023

Toto Wolff has claimed that Mercedes had a faster car than Red Bull at points this season, and revealed that the team's 2024 car will have as many different parts as physically possible compared to this season's edition.

F2 champion to leave series after being denied F1 seat

Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire has voiced his disappointment at not securing a Formula 1 seat for the 2024 season, revealing that he won't be returning to race in F2.

