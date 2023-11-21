F1 News Today: Las Vegas officials warned over compensation as dejected Wolff lambasts Mercedes woes

Dan Davis

Tuesday 21 November 2023 05:57

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is seeking compensation from the organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after Carlos Sainz suffered a costly incident in FP1.

Wolff airs Mercedes irritation as he criticises Las Vegas podium failure

Toto Wolff has taken aim at Mercedes' struggles in Las Vegas, insisting the team had enough pace in their car to finish on the podium.

Verstappen's team radio mockery shows F1 penalty needs changing

It took just a single corner for the overhyped Las Vegas Grand Prix to show that while Formula 1 was racing in a sparkly new venue, the sport still faced the same old problems.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

Formula 1 reaches its conclusion this weekend as the 20 drivers take to the track one last time in 2023 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Wolff aims fresh dig at Masi in cutting remark ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has aimed a sly dig at Michael Masi by saying Formula 1 now has a 'proper race director' ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

