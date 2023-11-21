Mercedes sent warning by Leclerc as Ferrari eye up P2 in Abu Dhabi

Tyler Foster

Charles Leclerc has warned Mercedes that Ferrari are gunning for second place in the constructors' standings ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Prior to the Las Vegas race weekend, the Silver Arrows held a 20-point lead over their Italian rivals with the final two rounds remaining.

However, a second consecutive disastrous performance from Mercedes has opened the door for Ferrari to cut into their advantage and teed up a show-stopping finish.

Leclerc's near-victory and Carlos Sainz's sixth-place finish in Sin City handed Ferrari 26 points in total and closed the gap on their opponents to four points.

With Leclerc clinching pole on the Strip, Ferrari were handed the chance to steal second place in the championship, but, again, the Red Bulls proved too strong.

As Max Verstappen took his 18th win of the season, Leclerc was able to hold off the charging Sergio Perez and take his fifth podium of 2023.

Charles Leclerc was forced to settle for second place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Even a grid drop for Sainz couldn't stop him from fighting his way back into the points, as the Spaniard was able to overcome Thursday's track issues and finish ahead of both Mercedes.

Speaking in a short video on Ferrari's X account, Leclerc summed up his feelings from Las Vegas.

"It's been an amazing race [in Las Vegas], I mean, I really enjoyed it,” Leclerc said.

"On one hand, I'm obviously disappointed because I really think that the win was ours today. I think we had the pace. But on the other hand, I'm happy because I think we've done everything good that was in our control. So, it's the way it is."

Mercedes vs Ferrari

Since its addition to the Formula 1 calendar in 2009, the Yas Marina Circuit has played host to multiple season-ending showdowns.

But after Verstappen was able to comfortably clinch his third consecutive drivers' title in Qatar five rounds ago, the next focus for entertainment has been on the constructors' fight between Ferrari and Mercedes.

Leclerc certainly believes that this goal is well within their reach.

"Now we need to finish the season well in Abu Dhabi," Leclerc added.

"We've got a second place in the constructors to take and I will do everything to try and do that in the last race of the season. Having said that, it's been a great weekend and shame for the win but we'll try and get it in Abu Dhabi."

For most part of the second half of 2023, Ferrari and Mercedes have squabbled to be second best

