Official Las Vegas Grand Prix auction to feature jaw-dropping F1 memorabilia

Cal Gaunt

Monday 13 November 2023 18:57

TV star James Corden is set to host a Formula 1 auction in Las Vegas with some jaw-dropping memorabilia up for grabs.

F1 rolls into Vegas this weekend for the first time in four decades, with the likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris hurtling round the streets of Sin City and hoping to make a little history themselves in taking victory.

But there is also an opportunity for F1 fans to get their hands on some historical artefacts too, with millions of dollars worth of items up for auction.

The auction, hosted by Sotheby's, will be held on Friday, November 17 at the Awakening Theatre within the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel.

A race suit worn by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is available at auction in Las Vegas

The last jersey worn by NFL legend Tom Brady (far left) is also up for auction

The 2013 Mercedes W04 driven by Lewis Hamilton is expected to fetch millions of dollars

Millions to be made in Vegas

Let's take a look at some of the available lots.

First up is the iconic Mercedes W04 car that Hamilton steered to victory at the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix.

This item holds significant importance in Hamilton's journey to becoming the most successful F1 driver in history, with a record of 103 victories. The W04 is expected to go for $10 million to $15 million.

A signed Michael Schumacher racing suit is up for auction. The seven-time world champion wore the suit on September 14 2003, during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, a race which Schumacher won.

The triumph at Monza marked Schumacher's fourth consecutive drivers' championship with Ferrari. The iconic overalls are expected to fetch up to $25,000.

5 DAYS until Lewis Hamilton's first-winning 'Silver Arrow', his 2013 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 W04, hits the auction block in Las Vegas during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race week.



Read more and register to bid: https://t.co/If6WX0ub9q#RMSothebys #LewisHamilton #F1⁣ pic.twitter.com/OlCQVnTtoO — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) November 12, 2023

A signed NFL jersey worn by Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers is also up for grabs.

The jersey was worn on January 16 this year, when Brady played the final game of his career in the NFC Wildcard Playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys.

It's expected to fetch a staggering $2,500,000 at auction.

READ MORE: F1 in Las Vegas: The crazy history of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix