F1 News Today: Hamilton crash judgement issued as Verstappen makes 'TOUGH' Qatar admission
Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a reprimand and fine by stewards after crossing the track following his collision with team-mate George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Verstappen names Qatar GP in top five of his career after 'TOUGH' admission
A relentless Qatar Grand Prix was in the top five hardest of Max Verstappen's career, according to the three-time world champion himself.
Vasseur admits Ferrari 'shame' after Sainz farce
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur expressed his disappointment over Carlos Sainz's inability to start the Qatar Grand Prix, labelling it a 'shame' due to the failure to repair the car before the race began.
Hamilton makes sudden U-Turn over controversial Russell crash
Lewis Hamilton admitted that he was to blame for the controversial crash between himself and George Russell at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix.
