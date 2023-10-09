F1 News Today: Hamilton crash judgement issued as Verstappen makes 'TOUGH' Qatar admission

Cal Gaunt

Monday 9 October 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a reprimand and fine by stewards after crossing the track following his collision with team-mate George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen names Qatar GP in top five of his career after 'TOUGH' admission

A relentless Qatar Grand Prix was in the top five hardest of Max Verstappen's career, according to the three-time world champion himself.

➡️ READ MORE

Vasseur admits Ferrari 'shame' after Sainz farce

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur expressed his disappointment over Carlos Sainz's inability to start the Qatar Grand Prix, labelling it a 'shame' due to the failure to repair the car before the race began.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton makes sudden U-Turn over controversial Russell crash

Lewis Hamilton admitted that he was to blame for the controversial crash between himself and George Russell at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE