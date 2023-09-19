F1 News Today: Team boss BLOCKS driver poaching move as Lawson 'in talks' with Red Bull

Jay Winter

Tuesday 19 September 2023 07:22 - Updated: 07:32

Haas boss Guenther Steiner prevented the move of Nico Hulkenberg to Alfa Romeo in 2024 as a replacement for Zhou Guanyu, reports have claimed.

Lawson 'speaking' with Red Bull as he delivers FULL-TIME F1 seat verdict

Liam Lawson has insisted he is not focused on the potential of securing a full-time Formula 1 seat despite his points finish at the Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren chief admits Norris was moments away from podium disaster in Singapore

McLaren CEO Zak Brown admitted Mercedes' daring strategy late in the Singapore Grand Prix had him worried Lando Norris could miss out on a podium finish.

Schumacher 'could TEST for Mercedes rivals' in huge F1 twist

A top F1 commentator has claimed Mick Schumacher could join Alpine as a test driver.

Brundle apologises after BLANKING F1 star on Singapore gridwalk

