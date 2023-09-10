Red Bull rivals should 'hang their heads in SHAME', former F1 manager claims

Dan Davis

Sunday 10 September 2023 15:57

Red Bull's rivals should "hang their heads in shame" as they continue to struggle to compete with the runaway championship leaders, according to former F1 team manager Peter Windsor.

With just eight races of the season remaining, the Milton Keynes outfit are unbeaten. Max Verstappen sealed his 10th consecutive win after triumphing in Italy, setting a new record, while Red Bull have won the last 15 races.

As a result, the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin have been forced to settle for the scrap for second place in the constructors' standings.

Windsor, however, believes the technical regulations in Formula 1 should not allow one team to dominate the rest of the grid in such a ruthless fashion.

Red Bull have proven untouchable this season and remain unbeaten

Consistency struggles

Speaking during a recent YouTube stream, Windsor said: "The way the regulations have been drawn up, the way nine of the 10 teams have approached it…

"We're now [in] 2023, they've had three years of working with this thing and they still can't get the cars to work properly.

"If it wasn't for Red Bull you'd have to be saying: 'There's something wrong here. All these incredible Formula 1 teams with their sophisticated technology cannot get this thing to work on a consistent basis.'

"But Red Bull are showing that it is possible and therefore all the other teams have got the wrong approach - either the wrong approach to hiring the people they're using to do the analysis and to design the cars.

"Or they're unable to put what could well be a very good aerodynamic package into practical use because there are so many new variables that have arisen because of the budget gap, because of the limitations on CFD design.

"Given all those constraints, Red Bull have shown that it is possible still to do a great racing car consistently from one race to another, so as long as Red Bull are showing that everybody else needs to hang their head in shame basically, I think.

"Because you can't say Red Bull have got better facilities or more money or a better engines or better tyres - all of which are things you could have said in all the other areas when a team has dominated in the way that Red Bull are now."

