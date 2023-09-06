Leclerc might seek REVENGE after tight Monza battle, F1 champion warns

Shay Rogers

Nico Rosberg believes that the Ferrari drivers went too far in their epic Monza battle and that both of them need to be sat down by the boss to reduce the risk of escalation in the future.

Despite being only five laps from securing a home podium for the team in Monza, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were allowed to fight it out for the last spot on the rostrum – with the Spaniard eventually winning out in their personal duel.

Lock-ups and minor contact made for spectacular viewing, but Rosberg is fearful that the drivers may take it too far next time they meet on track.

Rosberg: That is so close to crashing

“For us it was great, but it was so close to crashing. Especially with the big lock up from Charles,” he said on Sky Sports F1’s Podcast. “I was telling Fred Vasseur after the race that I really highly recommend that he asks both drivers to sit down with him because he has the most authority.

“Because it’s so important to be proactive, otherwise if one driver or the other, in this case it would mostly be Charles, has a bad feeling here, it can quickly spiral. That he will think at the next race 'I’m not going to yield next time, or I’m going to do the same next time, going to get payback.'”

Embroiled in a tight fight with Mercedes for second place in the constructors' standings, Rosberg also believed that his former boss Toto Wolff would have acted differently to Ferrari chief Vasseur in the same situation.

“Toto might have said just hold position now because are they in a close championship fight in the constructors," said Rosberg. "Because it’s such important points in the attempt to still try and beat Mercedes.

“It is really nail-biting in the car as well. Imagine crashing out your Ferrari team-mate at Monza, removing the podium. That would’ve been like 'Whoa!'

"It was so close.”

With few low-downforce tracks left on the calendar this season, expect to see Ferrari’s on-track battles to see the Scuderia drivers contending for the lower-paid points positions, rather than the podium, which may add further fuel to the fire between Sainz and Leclerc.

