F1 News Today: Hamilton pushed towards Mercedes exit as big RETURN anticipated and Marko reveals Red Bull departure plan

Dan Ripley

Thursday 24 August 2023 05:57

Former British Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert believes that Ferrari should be Lewis Hamilton’s first choice when choosing who to drive for next season.

Ricciardo excited as amazing RETURN set to be completed after Zandvoort

Daniel Ricciardo makes his return to the official Formula 1 video-game series, with EA Sports mirroring real-life by adding him back into the available driver roster for Alpha Tauri.

Marko makes 'old man' claim in Red Bull EXIT plan

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has stated that he will remain involved in Formula 1 until he is no longer 'mentally and physically' able to, insisting that he doesn't feel like 'an old man'..

Perez admits Red Bull STRESS amid Verstappen pressure

Underfire driver Sergio Perez has spoken out about how challenging it is to have Max Verstappen as a teammate.

