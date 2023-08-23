Multiple F1 winner admits SHOCK in claim over Hamilton and Ferrari talks

Michael Clarke

Former British Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert believes that Ferrari should be Lewis Hamilton’s first choice when choosing who to drive for next season.

As the second half of the season kick starts into action with the Dutch GP this weekend, Mercedes sees an almost unattainable gap between them and the unbeaten Red Bulls.

“I hope he is still thinking that Mercedes potentially isn’t working for him and what is the next best thing? The Red One. Ferrari. That’s the only option.” Herbert told the CasinoSite.nl in the build-up to the race this weekend at the Zandvoort circuit.

“Are those conversations happening? I would be shocked if nothing was happening. I think it would be the best thing to do as I’ve said before. They have all the ingredients, they just need to get them all mixed together.”

Lewis Hamilton has raced for Mercedes since 2013

The seven-time world champion hasn’t been able to compete at the front of the grid this season with only a handful of podium places in 2023.

Stalled contract talks

The 38-year-old British driver is still yet to sign a new contract with Mercedes, who he has driven with since 2013.

The stalled negotiations have attracted rumours around Hamilton’s future and the Italian team could be aiming to return to the top of the sport with the current grid’s most successful driver.

However, Ferrari currently sits fourth in the constructors' championship and would have to offer a competitive car to tempt Hamilton away from Mercedes.

“They started aiming for poles and potentially winning races but now they’re nowhere near that. And everyone else has got better. They are not in the position that Lewis would want to be able to win another world championship,” Herbert added

