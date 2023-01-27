Alonso: Behind the scenes at Aston Martin - plus a hug from an old friend

Stuart Hodge

Friday 27 January 2023 13:47

Fernando Alonso has declared Aston Martin to be "very motivated" following his first day with the F1 team earlier this week.

The Silverstone-based marque has put together a short video compilation of the two-time F1 champion's first official visit to the factory.

Alonso can be seen undertaking a seat fit, in discussions with the engineers, as well as undergoing simulator work.

There was even time for an embrace with Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh, who was chief operating officer at McLaren when Alonso raced for the team during an ill-fated 2007 campaign alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Following what appeared to be an enjoyable day for the 41-year-old Spanish driver, he declared: "So a lot of energy from everyone. Very motivated."

You can catch the montage video below.