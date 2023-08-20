F1 News Today: Verstappen open to MERCEDES move as former champ announces RETURN and Ricciardo reveals hidden talent
F1 News Today: Verstappen open to MERCEDES move as former champ announces RETURN and Ricciardo reveals hidden talent
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed that he could drive for rival Formula 1 team Mercedes despite the 'very different environment' at the Silver Arrows.
Former F1 world champion announces racing RETURN
Jenson Button has revealed he will make his debut in the IMSA Sportscar Championship later this year.
Ricciardo reveals STUNNING hidden talent outside of F1
Daniel Ricciardo has shown off his skills outside of Formula 1, after the AlphaTauri driver managed to do more than 100 'keepy ups' in support of the Australian women's national football team.
Current F1 driver REVEALS struggle with eating disorder
Valtteri Bottas has been candid about the challenges he's faced in his career, and in the second season of F1's Beyond All Limits he has offered a raw and unfiltered account of the obstacles he faced during the 2014 season.
Ferrari boss BEGS Wolff to release key Mercedes man
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is keen for his imminent hire, believed to be Mercedes performance director Loic Serra, to join the team as soon as possible.
