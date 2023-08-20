F1 News Today: Verstappen open to MERCEDES move as former champ announces RETURN and Ricciardo reveals hidden talent

Chris Deeley

Sunday 20 August 2023 05:57

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed that he could drive for rival Formula 1 team Mercedes despite the 'very different environment' at the Silver Arrows.

Former F1 world champion announces racing RETURN

Jenson Button has revealed he will make his debut in the IMSA Sportscar Championship later this year.

Ricciardo reveals STUNNING hidden talent outside of F1

Daniel Ricciardo has shown off his skills outside of Formula 1, after the AlphaTauri driver managed to do more than 100 'keepy ups' in support of the Australian women's national football team.

Current F1 driver REVEALS struggle with eating disorder

Valtteri Bottas has been candid about the challenges he's faced in his career, and in the second season of F1's Beyond All Limits he has offered a raw and unfiltered account of the obstacles he faced during the 2014 season.

Ferrari boss BEGS Wolff to release key Mercedes man

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is keen for his imminent hire, believed to be Mercedes performance director Loic Serra, to join the team as soon as possible.

