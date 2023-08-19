close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull 'punishment' gave them 'ADVANTAGE' as Ferrari chief calls out LIES and Ricciardo still haunted

F1 News Today: Red Bull 'punishment' gave them 'ADVANTAGE' as Ferrari chief calls out LIES and Ricciardo still haunted

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has revealed the team's technicians viewed their budget cap penalty as a 'personal attack' – and said that the motivation resulting from that may have actually been an advantage.

Ferrari boss claims he was told 'COMPLETELY FALSE' things before taking job

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has shed light on the perceptions he encountered before joining the Italian racing giant, revealing that he was warned about potential 'chaos' and 'internal struggles'.

Ricciardo still HAUNTED by ‘unnatural’ McLaren experience

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out on his troubling time at McLaren, stating that his driving 'wasn’t natural anymore'.

McLaren DEFEND controversial sponsor amid ban threat

McLaren have defended their sponsorship with Velo despite several organisations in the Netherlands lodging a complaint ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Red Bull urged to show they 'HAVE BALLS' with controversial driver choice

Dutch driver Tom Coronel has claimed that Yuki Tsunoda should be paired with Max Verstappen at Red Bull and has praised the ever-improving AlphaTauri racer.

