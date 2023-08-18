Ferrari boss claims he was told 'COMPLETELY FALSE' things before taking job

Jay Winter

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has shed light on the perceptions he encountered before joining the Italian racing giant, revealing that he was warned about potential 'chaos' and 'internal struggles'.

Contrary to these preconceived notions, Vasseur emphasised the positive aspects of the team's working atmosphere and its strong driving force.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the Frenchman highlighted the immense passion that surrounds Ferrari, a sentiment that is palpable from the moment he steps into the office.

"The passion around the team is immense," he said.

"Every morning when I arrive at the office, there's a group of people eager at the entrance. It's a great driving force, even though sometimes it doesn't help when you need time and calmness to grow."

Vasseur went on to dismiss the notion that Ferrari's Maranello base is a chaotic mess.

"In the paddock, when the possibility of me coming to Ferrari was being discussed, everyone was telling me, 'You'll see what chaos, what internal struggles.' That idea is completely false," Vasseur stated. "It's a notion people have developed and gotten used to repeating."

Ferrari have been under the pump after a string of mediocre performances this season

Ferrari's feeling

Comparing the Prancing Horse to previous teams he has been associated with, Vasseur noted that the team's atmosphere is genuinely positive.

"If I compare Ferrari to other teams, even those where I've been, the atmosphere is really good," he said.

"I'm always critical of myself and I push everyone: the worst thing for a team is to become complacent and relaxed. We discuss a lot and today at Ferrari, around a table, we don't blame each other."

Ferrari's performances have significantly dropped off since last year. Despite going toe-toe with Red Bull in the earlier stages of the 2022 season and finishing runners-up, the Italian team failed to progress much this year.

Vasseur's team now finds themselves fourth in the constructors' championship and will be worried about fifth place McLaren's upward trend.

