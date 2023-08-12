F1 News Today: Red Bull SHOCKED as drastic rule change BACKED and drivers snapped at BOOZY party

Chris Deeley

Pirelli are considering adding a 'Super Intermediate' option to their range to aid drivers in attempting to find the crossover between tyres in changing conditions.

Red Bull SHOCKED by F1 rivals' failure to work out vital advantage

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has admitted it is 'crazy' that their fellow Formula 1 rivals have failed to work out the key to the team's enormous Drag Reduction System (DRS) advantage.

Russell and Ricciardo pictured REUNITED at boozy Ibiza party

George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed a surprise meeting at a boozy Ibiza party spot, with the Mercedes racer sharing a picture of the pair and their partners.

Sky F1's Bernie Collins reveals secrets behind SHOCK victory

Former Formula 1 strategy chief Bernie Collins has revealed how she helped mastermind a shock result for Sergio Perez during her time in the sport.

Verstappen's status as 'F1 great' REJECTED by British driver

2015 Le Mans winner Richard Bradley has suggested that Max Verstappen can't be considered amongst the all-time greats of Formula 1 as he hasn't 'proven himself' by winning in an inferior car.

Mercedes chiefs unveil 2024 W15 plans and KEY Hamilton season target

Mercedes are gearing up for a pivotal phase after the summer break, with chief technical officer Mike Elliot and technical director James Allison revealing their 2024 strategic blueprint, which requires Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to bring their A-game.

