Sky F1's Bernie Collins reveals secrets behind SHOCK victory

Dan Davis

Friday 11 August 2023 21:12

Former Formula 1 strategy chief Bernie Collins has revealed how she helped mastermind a shock result for Sergio Perez during her time in the sport.

Collins, now a Sky Sports pundit, worked with Aston Martin – including during their years as Force India and Racing Point – and McLaren, but stepped away last year.

However, her spell in motorsport saw her play a crucial role in a number of surprise podium finishes, including one victory at the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020.

Driving for Racing Point at the time, Perez had tumbled from fifth on the grid to 18th at the end of lap one after a collision with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

But in an incredible, spell-binding recovery, Perez was able to charge back through the field and clinch a jaw-dropping maiden win.

Collins now works as a pundit for Sky Sports

Collins '100 per cent' certain on call

"I actually felt that was one of my easiest decisions because we planned in advance what we would do if there was a first lap shunt," Collins told RaceFans.

"So I even got the little 'are you sure?' question from the pit wall and I was like '100 per cent, I know this is the right thing to do'. It wasn't just me because lots of stuff fell into place that day."

Perez, of course, was snapped up by Red Bull at the end of the year. He currently sits second, behind team-mate Max Verstappen, in the drivers' championship.

